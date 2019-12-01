This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watford sack Sanchez Flores after just three months in charge

Former Ireland international Chris Hughton was immediately installed as the favourite to replace Flores.

By AFP Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 1:36 PM
52 minutes ago 1,806 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4913777
Sanchez Flores: second spell lasted just 10 league games.
Image: Mark Kerton
Image: Mark Kerton

WATFORD SACKED THEIR their second manager of the season on Sunday with Quique Sanchez Flores leaving the club bottom of the Premier League table.

The Spaniard managed just one win in 10 league games in charge during his second spell at Vicarage Road after replacing Javi Gracia in September.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury. 

“The appointment of a new head coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

Former Ireland international Chris Hughton was immediately installed as the favourite to replace Flores.

Defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday left Watford six points from safety with just eight points from their opening 14 games of the season.

Sanchez Flores returned to Watford just three months ago having also taken charge for the 2015/16 season when the Hornets finished 13th in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

However, he was unable to recreate that success with his only league victory coming at Norwich last month.

A run of six defeats in 12 games in all competitions also included an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

- © AFP 2019

AFP

