Ex-Irish international Chris Hughton back in management after landing Nottingham Forest job

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland international Chris Hughton is back in football management, after taking charge of Championship outfit Nottingham Forest.

Forest announced their new manager this evening, shortly after confirming that former French international Sabri Lamouchi — Martin O’Neill’s successor — had been sacked following a dismal start to the new season.

Hughton now takes over the side who sit second from the bottom in England’s second tier, having lost each of their first four matches, scoring just one goal.

The 61-year-old comes to City Ground with a wealth of managerial experience, having led both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to the Premier League — and establishing them into top-tier sides — after promotion from the Championship.

Hughton also brought Birmingham City to the play-offs, and enjoyed a Premier League stint at the helm of Norwich City, steering them to an 11th-placed finish in 2012/13.

Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager. — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

He has been out of work since his dismissal by Brighton in May 2019.

The ex-Ireland international also boasts a colourful playing career, landing two FA Cup titles and the Uefa Cup while at Tottenham and making 53 appearances for the Boys In Green.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!