Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Hughton 'hugely disappointed and surprised' by Brighton sacking

The former Republic of Ireland international parted ways with the club last week.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 22 May 2019, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,955 Views 4 Comments
Hughton helped keep Brighton in the Premier League for a second successive season this year.
Hughton helped keep Brighton in the Premier League for a second successive season this year.
CHRIS HUGHTON SAYS he was “hugely disappointed and surprised” to be sacked by Brighton after almost five seasons in charge at the Amex Stadium.

The former Republic of Ireland international parted ways with the club last week despite helping the side remain in the Premier League for two successive seasons, beating the drop by two points this year.

He has since been replaced by Englishman Graham Potter.

Hughton, who was contracted with Brighton until June 2020, has addressed his dismissal in a short statement released to the League Managers Association.

I was hugely disappointed and surprised, by the decision that was made to end my time with Brighton and Hove Albion FC. 

“I thoroughly enjoyed my four and a half years managing this special football club. I would like to put on record my gratitude to my coaching staff, the players, fans, everyone connected to the club and the wider community of Brighton & Hove and wish them luck for the future.”

Hughton took charge of Brighton in 2014 and guided the club to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season after finishing second in the Championship behind Newcastle.

He also led them to the FA Cup semi-finals earlier this year, where they lost to eventual champions Man City courtesy of a Gabriel Jesus goal.

“Chris’ impressive tenure has been inspirational for his peers in the game,” said LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan about the now ex-Brighton boss.
 
“He has helped transform Brighton & Hove Albion, from fighting relegation to League One, to competing with the best teams in the world and retaining Premier League status for yet another season.
 
“This season, he again proved his managerial ability in also leading his team to the Semi-Final of the FA Cup for only the second time in the club’s history.
 
“He continues to be a tremendous role model for young managers and coaches in the game.”

