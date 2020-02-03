This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-England captain Robshaw leaving Harlequins after 16 years

The 33-year-old flanker has announced the news this morning.

By AFP Monday 3 Feb 2020, 11:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,695 Views 2 Comments
Robshaw says he 'looks forward to the next chapter'.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN Chris Robshaw has announced he is to leave Harlequins at the end of the season after 16 years with the English Premiership club.

The 33-year-old flanker played 66 Tests for England, his last coming against South Africa in June 2018.

“As a boy, wearing my oversized Harlequins shirt, I could never have imagined I would be fortunate enough to play for the team I admired the most,” he tweeted.

“Which is why it has been a particularly difficult decision for me to leave the club after 16 extraordinary years.

I will be hanging up my Harlequins shirt at the end of the season. And though there is so much I will miss about playing for this team, I will always be eternally grateful and proud for having had the chance to stand alongside such extraordinary players. All the while, being supported by the best fans in the world.”

Robshaw led England in their 2015 World Cup campaign on home soil, which ended in pool-stage elimination. He was replaced as skipper by Dylan Hartley in January 2016, but retained his place in the side.

“I look forward to the next chapter in my life, and will keep you posted,” he said. “But wherever I end up next, I will do my utmost to make you proud.”

© – AFP 2019

COMMENTS (2)

