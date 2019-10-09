This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 9 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bogeywoman awaits again as Broadhurst and Desmond power on to medal fights at Worlds

The Dundalk and Cork women were in sensational form in Ulan-Ude.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 536 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4843834
Christina Desmond (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Christina Desmond (file pic).
Christina Desmond (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WEDNESDAY WAS QUITE the tonic for Ireland at the Women’s Elite World Boxing Championships in Siberia following the double disappointment suffered a day prior.

Dundalk lightweight Amy Broadhurst and Cork welterweight Christina Desmond have both advanced to the quarter-finals in their respective weight divisions, neither of them dropping a single judge’s card en route.

Broadhurst and Desmond are now each just one fight away from a coveted World Championship medal and Irish boxing immortality; just 12 fighters from these shores before them have achieved such a feat, only two of those women: Katie Taylor and Kellie Harrington.

xtina Christina Desmond celebrates her unanimous-decision victory.

In an early-morning 60kg bout, Dealgan BC underage star Broadhurst — who won European bronze in August, her first major medal in the Elite ranks — earned a unanimous decision over Poland’s 64kg European silver medallist Aneta Rygielska.

Broadhurst was well worth her 30-37, 29-28 x4 victory, dismantling Rygielska — who had dropped down a division for the Worlds — with her trademark left hand, and wobbling the Pole with a right in the second.

Intriguingly, Broadhurst is only herself competing at 60kg due to an injury sustained by reigning world champion Kellie Harrington during the European Games, and she will now face a more-than-familiar foe in the last eight.

Finland’s Mira Potkonen — who was due to face Harrington in the European Games decider before the Dubliner withdrew with her injury, and who a few weeks later eliminated Broadhurst at the semi-final stage of the European Championships — lies in wait for the Louth southpaw in the quarters on Thursday.

amy-broadhurst Amy Broadhurst is introduced to the crowd at Dundalk's Oriel Park back in March, her European U22 gold medal on display. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The scourge of Irish boxing, Potkonen already holds two victories over Harrington and famously also eliminated Katie Taylor from the 2016 Olympic Games.

Broadhurst dropped a wide unanimous decision to the Finn in that European semi six weeks ago, but the scores were somewhat disproportionate after what was a closely fought contest.

Victory for Broadhurst on this occasion would accentuate her right to challenge Harrington at the Irish Senior Elites later this year with a view to dethroning the Dub ahead of Olympic qualifiers next spring.

kellie-harrington-alongside-gold-medalist-mira-potkonen Mira Potkonen (R) won gold at the European Games after Kellie Harrington (L) withdrew from their final due to a hand injury. Source: Soenar Chamid/INPHO

All eyes turned towards Cill na Martra welterweight Christina Desmond in the afternoon session, and the hard-punching welterweight repeated the trick as she advanced to the 69kg quarter-finals on a 5-0 shutout.

Desmond edged a gruelling first round against Canada’s Pan-American Games silver medallist Myriam Da Silva before powering her way into the last eight, outclassing her foe over the course of the final six minutes.

She won the bout 30-26 on one card, 30-27 on three of them and 29-28 on the other.

The West Cork woman will square off with Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the quarters.

Busenaz is, not unlike the aforementioned Broadhurst, a decorated former prodigy; she has won World Youth and Junior gold medals at middleweight, European U22 gold twice at the same weight and then once at welterweight, and took European bronze last month.

Her quarter-final with Desmond will also take place on Thursday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie