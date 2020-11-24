Former France wing Christophe Dominici has died at the age of 48

FORMER FRANCE INTERNATIONAL Christophe Dominici died suddenly at the age of 48 near Paris, police and other sources said on Tuesday.

Dominici played for France 67 times and scored 25 tries.

He helped les Bleus to two Grand Slams and played in three World Cups, as well as starring for Toulon and Stade Français in club rugby.

Dominici was among the try-scorers as France famously beat New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals in 1999.

He won five Top 14 titles with Stade Français and helped them to two Heineken Cup finals.

Dominici will be remembered as a legend in French rugby and further afield.