'This guy is insufferable' - Bordeaux coach addresses ROG touchline altercation

Christophe Urios and Ronan O'Gara came face to face on the touchline yesterday.

BORDEAUX-BÉGLES BOSS Christophe Urios has described La Rochelle counterpart Ronan O’Gara as “insufferable” after the pair clashed on the touchline during their sides’ Top 14 clash at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

O’Gara’s third-placed La Rochelle edged out their hosts by the narrowest of margins, 16-15, to narrow the gap to Urios’ second-placed side to five points, but the game became equally noteworthy for the flashpoint between the two head coaches in the dying seconds of the first half.

Objecting to the enthusiasm with which O’Gara celebrated a turnover for his side while both coaches briefly watched from the touchline, Urios confronted the Munster and Ireland legend, appearing even to take a swipe at his opposite number with his hand.

Asked afterwards if O’Gara had ‘warmed him up’ prior to their altercation, Urios replied: “Yes, as he does every time.

“This guy is insufferable. I regret that the fourth or fifth referee did not do his job. How can you enter the pitch and engage with the [players]? He’s lucky, huh…

He goes to the stands, he causes shit in the stands. He goes to the sideline, he causes shit on the sideline. He is insufferable.

“Me, it’s over, I’ve moved on. I don’t care about O’Gara.

“Frankly, he’s looking good… I don’t give a shit.

“There was tension, that’s good. There will still be some for four halves,” Urios added, referring to the fact that Bordeaux and La Rochelle are set to meet again immediately — over two legs — in the Champions Cup last 16. “Maybe even on the sideline.”

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara. Source: Dave Winter/INPHO

O’Gara, victorious in Bordeaux on Saturday, was quick to dismiss the incident between him and Urios, telling Top 14 reporters post-match: “It’s nothing important. He didn’t appreciate me encouraging my players after a ball was recovered near our line.

“I am a young coach, I need to talk a lot and I want my players to hear me on the pitch. His reaction proves the tension there was in this match, but we have to move on.”