Ireland's relay hero O'Donnell qualifies for 400 metre semi-final

IRELAND’S RELAY HERO Christopher O’Donnell has secured his passage to tomorrow evening’s 400 metre semi-final with a brilliant fourth place finish in this morning’s heats.

Just 14 hours on from helping Ireland claim a historic relay gold medal last night, the North Sligo AC athlete crossed in a time of 45.69 (a season’s best) which will see him return to the track once again at 7.38pm.

'After last night, such a high and, I have to be honest, after very little sleep, I didn't know what to expect coming in here... I came out here and ran well, it's great' - @ChrisOD400 speaks to @DavidGillick after progressing to the semis of the men's 400m #rtesport pic.twitter.com/Bz9uFWii9X — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 8, 2024

Before that however, O’Donnell will join his relay teammates Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr, and Sharlene Mawdsley on the top of the podium at the Medal Plaza in Rome where they will collect their European gold medals this afternoon at 4.35pm Irish time.