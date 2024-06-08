Advertisement
Christopher O'Donnell at this morning's 400m heats. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ireland's relay hero O'Donnell qualifies for 400 metre semi-final

Before he is back in action tomorrow, the North Sligo AC athlete and his relay teammates will collect their gold medals at 4.35pm this afternoon.
IRELAND’S RELAY HERO Christopher O’Donnell has secured his passage to tomorrow evening’s 400 metre semi-final with a brilliant fourth place finish in this morning’s heats.

Just 14 hours on from helping Ireland claim a historic relay gold medal last night, the North Sligo AC athlete crossed in a time of 45.69 (a season’s best) which will see him return to the track once again at 7.38pm.

Before that however, O’Donnell will join his relay teammates Rhasidat Adeleke, Thomas Barr, and Sharlene Mawdsley on the top of the podium at the Medal Plaza in Rome where they will collect their European gold medals this afternoon at 4.35pm Irish time.

David Sneyd
