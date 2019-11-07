Cork City announce Coleman signing as departures confirmed

CIAN COLEMAN HAS joined Cork City ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old midfielder returns to his hometown club — after a three-year absence — as manager Neale Fenn’s first signing.

Having captained City’s U19s in the Uefa Youth League against HJK Helsinki and Roma, Coleman departed for Cobh Ramblers in 2017 in a bid to gain first-team experience.

He went on to have a spell at Limerick and, most recently, was on the books at St Patrick’s Athletic.

“I’m delighted,” Coleman said. “I spent a few years away to try and get first them football but I’m back home now and I’m ready to go.

“I played here at U19 and there’s nothing like playing for your hometown club.”

Leesiders manager Fenn added: “We’re delighted to have Cian on board. He’s a young player that I’ve admired since my time at Longford, when he played against us for Limerick.

I’m delighted that we managed to sign him. He’s going to bring energy in midfield, physicality and he’s got quality as well.

“I’m sure that the fans know him, he’s been here before as a youngster so it’s great for the club that we could get him back.”

City have also wished the best of luck to Joel Coustrain, Eoghan Stokes, Colm Horgan and Karl Sheppard, who have left the club.

McCormack, Horgan and Sheppard were all on the PFAI transfer list along with Garry Buckley and Aaron Barry, whose futures have not been resolved.

Sheppard was yesterday announced as a Shelbourne player.

