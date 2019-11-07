This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork City announce Coleman signing as departures confirmed

Neale Fenn has made his first acquisition since taking over, while Eoghan Stokes and Joel Coustrain have left the club.

By Ben Blake Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 4:16 PM
7 minutes ago 227 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4883195
Coleman and Fenn share a handshake.
Image: Cork City
Coleman and Fenn share a handshake.
Coleman and Fenn share a handshake.
Image: Cork City

CIAN COLEMAN HAS joined Cork City ahead of next season. 

The 22-year-old midfielder returns to his hometown club — after a three-year absence — as manager Neale Fenn’s first signing.

Having captained City’s U19s in the Uefa Youth League against HJK Helsinki and Roma, Coleman departed for Cobh Ramblers in 2017 in a bid to gain first-team experience. 

He went on to have a spell at Limerick and, most recently, was on the books at St Patrick’s Athletic. 

“I’m delighted,” Coleman said. “I spent a few years away to try and get first them football but I’m back home now and I’m ready to go.

“I played here at U19 and there’s nothing like playing for your hometown club.” 

Leesiders manager Fenn added: “We’re delighted to have Cian on board. He’s a young player that I’ve admired since my time at Longford, when he played against us for Limerick.

I’m delighted that we managed to sign him. He’s going to bring energy in midfield, physicality and he’s got quality as well.

“I’m sure that the fans know him, he’s been here before as a youngster so it’s great for the club that we could get him back.”

City have also wished the best of luck to Joel Coustrain, Eoghan Stokes, Colm Horgan and Karl Sheppard, who have left the club.  

McCormack, Horgan and Sheppard were all on the PFAI transfer list along with Garry Buckley and Aaron Barry, whose futures have not been resolved. 

Sheppard was yesterday announced as a Shelbourne player

Source: RebelArmyTV/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie