This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 4 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Senior quintet set to leave amid Cork City shake-up

Conor McCormack, Colm Horgan, Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard and Aaron Barry are all departing the Leesiders.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 4 Nov 2019, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,917 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4878729
Conor McCormack is among the players set to leave Cork City..
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Conor McCormack is among the players set to leave Cork City..
Conor McCormack is among the players set to leave Cork City..
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

CORK CITY ARE set to undergo big changes with news that at least five of their senior players won’t be renewing their contracts at the club.

Conor McCormack, Colm Horgan, Garry Buckley, Karl Sheppard and Aaron Barry are all set to the depart, after the quintet were named on the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland transfer list.

The Leesiders did a league and cup double as recently as 2017, but their form tapered off badly this season, costing long-serving manager John Caulfield his job earlier in a campaign that ultimately saw them finish a disappointing eighth, having come second in 2018.

Neale Fenn, who was appointed senior manager in August and helped ensure the club avoided the drop amid a nervy end to the season, is keen to go in a new direction, with Cork City legend Joe Gamble announced as his assistant on Saturday.

Of the players let go, Buckley, Sheppard and McCormack all played an important part in their double-winning triumph.

Elsewhere, Stephen O’Donnell’s St Patrick’s Athletic also appear set for a significant rebuild, with Conor Clifford, Rhys McCabe, James Doona, Gary Shaw and Simon Madden all heading for the exit door.

Other notable names to feature on the PFAI list, which can be viewed in full here, include Bray’s Dylan McGlade, who made the 2019 First Division Team of the Year, experienced Shelbourne player Conan Byrne, former Dundalk star Darren Meenan and Shamrock Rovers youngster Sean Boyd.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie