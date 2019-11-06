This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Major coup for Shelbourne as Sheppard joins ahead of top-flight return

The 28-year-old forward arrives at Tolka Park having recently left Cork City.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,431 Views 1 Comment
Sheppard in Shels' new home jersey.
Image: Twitter/Shelsfc
Sheppard in Shels' new home jersey.
Image: Twitter/Shelsfc

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE First Division champions Shelbourne have announced the signing of Karl Sheppard this evening. 

The Dublin club, who are preparing for life back in the top flight, have added the 28-year-old forward to their ranks ahead of the 2020 campaign. 

Portmarnock native Sheppard has previously played for Shels at schoolboy level. Since then, he has had spells with Galway United, Shamrock Rovers, Reading and, most recently, Cork City. 

One of the league’s most experienced players, he has two Premier Division titles, (2011 and 2017), two FAI Cups (2016 and 2017) and two Setanta Sports Cup (2011 and 2013) to his name. 

“I kept a close eye on Shels since I left them as schoolboy and last season,” Sheppard told shelbournefc.ie

“They’re the first club I ever went to as a boy so I have always had a soft spot for them.

Ian [Morris] got in contact with me and told me about the plans for the season and I wanted to be apart of it.”

Shels boss Ian Morris added: “I’m to delighted to bring Karl in. He is a fantastic signing for us, he adds good competition for us out wide and up front.

“Karl’s a winner. That’s why he is here, to kick on again and try to achieve more.

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

