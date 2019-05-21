This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Healy looks forward to 'next chapter in journey' as he signs new IRFU contract

The Leinster prop has agreed a new two-year national contract.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 21 May 2019, 11:18 AM
19 minutes ago 1,632 Views 8 Comments
CIAN HEALY HAS today signed a new two-year central contract with the IRFU to remain at Leinster until the end of the 2020/21 season. 

The loosehead prop, capped 88 times for Ireland, has enjoyed an excellent 18 months at international and club level having overcome injury frustrations, some of which had threatened to prematurely end his career.

Cian Healy after the match Healy has won 88 Ireland caps. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Healy started four of Ireland’s five Six Nations this year and also starred in the November victories over Argentina and New Zealand. 

The 31-year-old is one of Ireland’s most decorated players having won three Six Nations titles with the national team, four European Cups, a Challenge Cup and three Pro14 crowns with his native province. 

News of his commitment is another welcome boost for Joe Schmidt’s side heading towards the World Cup, with Healy still very much a key player for both Ireland and Leinster moving forward.

“Pulling on a Leinster or Ireland jersey is something that I have always taken a huge amount of pride in and I am thankful for every opportunity I get,” he said.

“I am delighted therefore to have extended my IRFU contract and to continue to line out for Leinster.

I believe that we have built something special at Leinster and with the national team and I want to contribute as best I can to both teams in what will be a hugely exciting few months and years ahead.

“There has been some difficult times over the last few years for me personally with injury but the support within the Leinster and the Irish rugby family was very humbling from fellow players, coaches and supporters and it’s something that I won’t forget. It made this decision all the easier knowing that I was part of something bigger than just a rugby team.

“I hope to play my part in helping Leinster and Ireland achieve further success over the next few years and I’m looking forward to the next chapter in that journey.”

Leinster's Cian Healy Healy has been in excellent form. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Healy, capped 207 times by Leinster, made his senior debut for the province against Border Reivers in May 2007.

He made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009, and this year’s World Cup in Japan will be is third global tournament having played at the 2011 and 2015 editions. 

“Cian is performing at a very high-level week in and week out,” IRFU performance director, David Nucifora, added. 

“He works incredibly hard in ensuring that he is physically in the best condition to perform and has bounced back from adversity to return to the top of the international and club game. He will continue to be a leading performer for Ireland and Leinster over the coming years.”

