Former Cavan player Mackey has transfer to 2018 Leinster club champions approved

Mullinalaghta will now be able to call on the services of the ex county forward.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 10 Feb 2020, 5:42 PM
1 hour ago 4,137 Views 3 Comments
THE TRANSFER OF former Cavan footballer Cian Mackey to Longford club Mullinalaghta, who famously won the Leinster senior title in 2018, has been approved today.

cian-mackey-celebrates-scoring-a-point-in-extra-time-to-force-a-replay Mackey announced his inter-county retirement in January. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It was first reported last week that Mackey was set to move from Castlerahan, his club in Cavan, to the Longford side where he now resides and The42 has learned that the transfer was rubber-stamped today.

Mackey brought the curtain down on his inter-county career with Cavan in January after 15 years of service. He featured during last summer’s run with Cavan to their first Ulster senior decider in 18 years, hitting crucial points to secure a draw with Armagh at the semi-final stage.

He departs after helping Castlerahan to lift the Cavan senior crown for the first time in 2018, kicking the winning point from a free in that final, and lining out when they retained that title last year.

mullinalaghta-celebrate-with-the-trophy-after-the-game Mullinalaghta players celebrate 2018 Leinster club final victory. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s claimed a three-in-a-row of Longford senior titles between 2016 and 2018, going on to shock Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes as they claimed a Leinster triumph in December 2018 in Tullamore. 

Current Cavan boss Mickey Graham was at the helm for those successes with another Cavan native now in charge in Finbarr O’Reilly.

Mullinalaghta suffered a shock defeat against neighbours Colmcille at the quarter-final stage in Longford last year.

Fintan O'Toole
