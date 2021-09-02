Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 2 September 2021
Meath footballer signs new rookie deal with AFL side Essendon

Cian McBride will remain with the club until at least the end of 2022.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 2 Sep 2021, 9:33 PM
54 minutes ago 1,686 Views 0 Comments
Cian McBride in action for Essendon.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Cian McBride in action for Essendon.
Cian McBride in action for Essendon.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MEATH FOOTBALLER CIAN McBride has signed a new deal with AFL side Essendon, remaining with their Category B rookie list until at least the end of 2022.

The42 reported last week that the club was keen to retain the services of McBride with a view to playing him as a defender in the pre-season, and have since rewarded him with a contract extension.

McBride, who is in his second season with the Bombers, flew back to Ireland last week before the end of the 2021 campaign with the approval of his club Down Under. He returned home to represent his local club St. Ultan’s GFC, in the Meath Championship.

The 20-year-old trained with the Meath senior panel prior to the Leinster Championship last year but was ruled out of action due to a foot metatarsal injury.

McBride has been playing in the VFL this season and is expected to return to Australia in November.

“I’m excited to remain at the Bombers and grateful for the faith they’ve shown in me to continue my AFL career,” McBride told the club website.

“This off-season is going to be a real opportunity to put in some really hard training which I’m really looking forward to, and working with the coaches. I know what I have to work on.”

