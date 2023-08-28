Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Cian McBride in action for Essendon.
# The Finish Line
Meath's Cian McBride released from AFL side Essendon
McBride first signed for the club in 2019 as an international rookie.
1 hour ago

MEATH’S CIAN MCBRIDE has been released by AFL club Essendon after being informed that he will not receive a contract for the 2024 season.

McBride joined the Bombers in 2019 as an international rookie and was rewarded with a contract extension in 2021. He was also granted permission to train with the Meath footballers in 2020 before suffering an injury. 

Last year, the AFL granted special exemption to keep the Category B Rookie beyond his third season due to Covid disruptions. McBride departs the club along with Alastair Lord and Rhett Montgomerie.

“The three players have been terrific club people and handled the news today with great professionalism,” Essendon General Manager of Performance Daniel McPherson said following the announcement.

“We wish them all the best for their future careers, and they will always be welcome back at Essendon.”

