Unerring Mageean qualifies for 1500m final, Healy out despite setting new PB

CIARA MAGEEAN EASED into the final of the women’s 1500m at the World Championships in Budapest this afternoon.

Mageean’s was a controlled, unerring performance, finishing third in her semi-final to progress to Tuesday’s final and keep Ireland’s hopes of a rare track medal alive.

Sarah Healy, meanwhile, is out, finishing eighth in the second 1500m semi-final despite setting a new personal best. Only the top six in each semi-final progressed, with no reprieve for the fastest runners-up.

The difference in pace between both semi-finals was jarring: nobody went sub-four minutes in the first semi-final, whereas nine of the 12 runners in the second semi-final broke that barrier.

“It’s hard not to make a final having run sub-four minutes but it’s a big moment in my career so I’ll enjoy the sub-four,” Healy said afterwards.

“It’s great to know I can compete with so many of the athletes I would have looked up to. The times just keep coming down so you’re going to have to run under four minutes to make major finals so I’m really happy that I’m in that space now”.

Mageean timed her run to perfection in the first semi-final, a race largely run at a pretty sedate pace. All 12 runners were bunched together as they entered the final lap. Mageean, however, made her move at the right time, finishing strongly and easing over the finishing line for a third-place finish in a time of 4:02.70.

The Portaferry athlete is one of Ireland’s best hopes at winning a first track medal at these championships since Sonia O’Sullivan won gold in 1995. She won silver at the European Championships a year ago and is in excellent form, having smashed O’Sullivan’s national one-mile record last month.

Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir dominated the race and finished first in 4:02.14, with Birke Haylom second.

Sarah Healy, by contrast, found herself in a stacked field alongside Sifan Hassan and Laura Muir. In clocking a new personal best of 3:59.68, Healy became only the third Irishwoman to break the four-minute barrier in the 1500m, following in the footsteps of Mageean and O’Sullivan.

It was good enough only for eighth, however, with Faith Kipyegon finishing first in a time of 3:55.14. Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji finished second in 3:55.18, with Hassan third and Muir fourth.

Mageean will run in the final at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Andrew Coscoran disappointed in the semi-final of the men’s 1500m, finishing 14th and last in a time of 3:37.39, fully seven seconds slower than the personal best he set last month.

Speaking after the race, Coscoran said: “I was looking to hold my ground from the opening lap but my legs just weren’t there today so it’s disappointing. I’ll learn from this but I’m incredibly disappointed, so I’ll just have to go back and review it.”

Kate O’Connor, meanwhile, rounded out her busy schedule by finishing 13th overall in the Women’s Heptathlon 800m.

The Dundalk St Gerard’s athlete produced a season’s best of 2:14.06 to end the day on a positive note for Team Ireland.

O’Connor previously managed a personal best in the 100m hurdles and further season’s bests in the high jump and 200m.

“I’m so happy to be here,” O’Connor said. “I wanted to finish on a high and I competed really well across the competition. It’s my first senior World Championships and I did come here wanting a top 10 but I’ve shown everyone what I can do and there’s plenty to build on for the future.”

Earlier today, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley secured progress to the semi-finals in the women’s 400m.

Their 400m semi-finals are due to take place tomorrow at the respective Irish times of 8.12pm and 8.20pm.

You can follow the Team Ireland schedule in full here.

Day 2 Results Summary

Sharlene Mawdsley – Women’s 400m – Heat 1 – 51.17 PB Q

PB Q Rhasidat Adeleke – Women’s 400m – Heat 5 – 50.80 Q

Q Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump – 5.74m

Christopher O’Donnell – Men’s 400m – Heat 5 – 46.76 (40th)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon Javelin – Group B – 46.07m

Ciara Mageean Women’s 1500m – Semi-Final – 4:02.70 Q

Q Sarah Healy Women’s 1500m – Semi-Final – 3:59.68 NU23R (14th)

Andrew Coscoran Men’s 1500m – Semi-Final – 3:37.39 (22nd)

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon 800m – 2:14.06 SB

Kate O’Connor – Women’s Heptathlon – 6145 SB (13th)

Additional reporting by Paul Fennnessy