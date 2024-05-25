Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ciara Mageean. Alamy Stock Photo
statement

Mageean opens season in style by lowering her own national 800m record

Mageean took almost a second off her PB in finishing second to rising British star Phoebe Gill.
8.42pm, 25 May 2024
551
1

CIARA MAGEEAN OPENED her outdoor season today in sensational fashion, lowering her own 800m national record at the British Milers Club meet in Manchester.

Mageean is aiming for an Olympic medal in the 1500m later this year, but opened her year by knocking over half a second off her previous best in the 800m, posting a new national record time of 1:58.51. 

She finished second in the race, behind rising British star Phoebe Gill, who took victory in 1:58.08.

Mageean holds the national records over 800m, 1500m and One Mile, and had a fantastic 2023 season finishing fourth in the Women’s 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last August.

Ireland’s Sarah Healy finished fourth in the same race. 

Elsewhere today, Sharlene Mawdlsey ran the 100m at the IFAM Meet in Brussels, posting a new PB of 11.52 to move into the top 20 on the Irish all-time list. Gina Akpe-Moses finished dead level with her in the same time, while Mollie O’Reilly finished fourth in 11.56. 

At the same event, Kelly McGrory clocked 52.62 in the 400m, taking a second off her previous personal best. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     