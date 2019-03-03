This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 March, 2019
Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final

The 26-year-old was pipped for second place in Glasgow.

By Cian Roche Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 8:29 PM


Ciara Mageean celebrates winning a bronze medal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ciara Mageean celebrates winning a bronze medal.
Ciara Mageean celebrates winning a bronze medal.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

CIARA MAGEEAN COULDN’T hold on for a silver medal, but produced a wonderful performance to land a bronze medal in the final of the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships.

Britain’s Laura Muir powered to victory and won this evening’s race by quite some distance, leaving the battle for second to boil down to Mageean and Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui in Glasgow.

Despite being pegged back at the start of the race, the Co. Down runner didn’t panic and grabbed her chance to pull away from the pack as she chased down Ennaoui during the final lap.

Mageean overtook her opponent and looked set to take second place but couldn’t hold on and was pipped in the final metres.

Despite the late shift in position, Mageean performance earned her a spot on the podium and Ireland’s second medal of the evening – following on from Mark English’s bronze in the 800m.




Cian Roche









