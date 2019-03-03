Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final

CIARA MAGEEAN COULDN’T hold on for a silver medal, but produced a wonderful performance to land a bronze medal in the final of the 1500m at the European Indoor Championships.

Britain’s Laura Muir powered to victory and won this evening’s race by quite some distance, leaving the battle for second to boil down to Mageean and Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui in Glasgow.

Despite being pegged back at the start of the race, the Co. Down runner didn’t panic and grabbed her chance to pull away from the pack as she chased down Ennaoui during the final lap.

Bronze on the double for Ireland as Ciara Mageean comes third in the 1500 metres at the European Indoor Athletic Championships #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/GUrumcoXzH — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) March 3, 2019 Source: RTÉ Sport /Twitter

Mageean overtook her opponent and looked set to take second place but couldn’t hold on and was pipped in the final metres.

Despite the late shift in position, Mageean performance earned her a spot on the podium and Ireland’s second medal of the evening – following on from Mark English’s bronze in the 800m.

