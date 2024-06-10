European champion Ciara Mageean targeting more glory at Paris Olympics

CIARA MAGEEAN WASTED no time in turning her attention to this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris after she was presented with her European Championship gold medal for last night’s victory in the 1500m.

The Portaferry native admitted that she came close to tears as Amhrán na bhFiann played while on the podium in Rome earlier today.

She paid tribute to her parents for their unwavering support as well as her partner, Tom, whom she revealed had to reschedule her flight home so she could attend the medal ceremony.

Mageaan will get a hero’s welcome when she does land but the 32-year-old was already setting her sights on the biggest prize of all in Paris.

“I’ve just opened, this is the third and fourth race of the season and there are bigger fish to fry at the end of the summer,” she told RTÉ.

“I’m excited to see where that goes. I feel like I’ve got a lot of work to do until then, a lot of training to get in the bag.

“I’m excited to see the shape I can get in because if this is anything to go by then I’m looking forward to August coming around.”

Just moments after stepping off the podium to hear the anthem played, Mageean attempted to capture the depth of feeling after years of work to finally earn gold on the back of bronze and silver success.

“It’s absolutely amazing. To hear all of the Irish out there singing it..

“I didn’t quite cry up on the podium but I feel like I’m going to burst into tears now. I’ve waited a long time for this and to actually see it happen, it’s my dream come true.

“I didn’t sleep much last night, probably two hours because I was staring at then ceiling. When I woke up after two hours I thought ‘is it all a dream?’

“I didn’t have a medal then to prove it but now I do, and it’s very heavy.

“They’re the people there through thick and thin,” she said of her family and friends.

“They’re the people there whenever I need a hug after a really hard day or when I come home ecstatic and it’s a cup of tea and biscuit.

“Without them I wouldn’t be the person or athlete that I am. To my family and friends, thank you so much.”