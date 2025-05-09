The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Xabi Alonso to leave Bayer Leverkusen at end of the season
BAYER LEVERKUSEN COACH Xabi Alonso announced Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season, amid reports linking him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Alonso said it was “the right moment” to announce the exit, but did not confirm his next post, saying it was “not the right moment to talk too much about the future”.
More to follow…
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bayer Leverkusen Moving On? Soccer Xabi Alonso