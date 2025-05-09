Advertisement
Xabi Alonso will depart as head from Bayer Leverkusen. Alamy Stock Photo
Moving On

Xabi Alonso to leave Bayer Leverkusen at end of the season

His departure comes amid reports linking him with Real Madrid.
1.19pm, 9 May 2025

BAYER LEVERKUSEN COACH Xabi Alonso announced Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season, amid reports linking him to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Alonso said it was “the right moment” to announce the exit, but did not confirm his next post, saying it was “not the right moment to talk too much about the future”.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2025

