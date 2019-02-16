High-flying Ciara Mageean collects women's 3,000m title at National Indoor Championships

Ciara Mageean of UCD Athletics Club after the Women's 3,000m on Saturday.

CIARA MAGEEAN STORMED to the women’s 3,000m title at the Irish Life National Indoor Championships on Sunday afternoon.

The Co. Down middle-distance runner blew the competition away at the National Indoor Arena in Abbottstown, impressing with 9.02.57 on the clock for a European Athletics standard.

The 26-year-old UCD runner claimed top spot, with Michelle Finn of Leevale AC collecting silver and Blackrock AC’s Sarah Healy finishing in third place.

Mageean’s performance on Saturday follows another impressive outing three days prior. On Wednesday night she smashed her own national indoor record over 1,500m as she surged to a Grand Prix win in Athlone with a time of 4:06.76.

In January she also set a a new Irish Indoor Mile record of 4:28.31 in Boston. Competing at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, she improved on her previous time of 4:28.40, set three years ago.

9.02.57 on the clock for Ciara Mageean in the women’s 3000m final getting a @EuroAthletics @Glasgow2019 standard, at the @irishlifehealth National senior indoor championships 2019!



🥇Ciara Mageean

🥈Michelle Finn

🥉Sarah Healy



➡️live results https://t.co/houvG1mUOc pic.twitter.com/xau4whOTz5 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) February 16, 2019

