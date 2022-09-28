Wexford Youths star's superb form rewarded with Player of the Month award

WEXFORD YOUTHS STAR Ciara Rossiter has been named SSE Airtricity Women’s National League Player of the Month for August / September 2022.

The ace left-back has played a key role in Stephen Quinn’s side jumping top of the table as they target a first league title since 2018.

Rossiter seems to have gotten better and better as the season rolls on, and is playing some of the best football of her career to date — four of her seven league goals coming in five games across the last two months.

The 26-year-old is also joint-top in assists, second in progressive runs, fourth in key passes made and amongst the top-10 in crosses delivered this season.

Advertisement

Rossiter was selected for the award ahead of Peamount United midfielder Sadhbh Doyle and Athlone Town defender Jessica Hennessy.

“I’m delighted to win Player of the Month but I certainly didn’t expect it,” she said.

“I didn’t even expect to be nominated, I was very surprised when I saw my name on the shortlist, up there with some unbelievable players who have had really good seasons. I am very shocked that I won it, to be honest.”

Congratulations to @ciararossy on winning...@sseairtricity #WNL 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 for August / September 2022 🏆



The @YouthsWomen ace has been in superb form of late 👍 pic.twitter.com/AQDs0iqkCO — Women's National League (@LoiWomen) September 28, 2022

Wexford are currently four points clear of reigning champions Shelbourne at the top of the table, though the Reds do have a game in hand. Peamount United and Athlone Town are joint next in line.

“After the mid-season break, I think we thought the title race was maybe gone out of touch,” Rossiter conceded.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I think we were 11 points behind Shelbourne at one stage so for us, we didn’t want to give up, we just focused on ourselves getting three points game-to-game, and thankfully, it’s helped us catch up a bit. But there’s still a long way to go, there’s still four massive games.

“It was the same last year, it came down to the wire. The past few seasons before that, teams have run away with it. It’s good to see the improvement from other teams in the league to make this happen, to bring it down to the wire and it’s not just the same teams winning all the time.”

Rossiter follows in the footsteps of Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Laurie Ryan (Athlone Town), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne) and Emma Doherty (Sligo Rovers) in winning the monthly award.

Wexford face Athlone this weekend, seeking revenge after the Midlanders dumped the holders out of the FAI Cup on Saturday.