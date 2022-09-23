All eyes on Frawley as Leinster star looks to make his mark at out-half

THE NEXT STAGE of Ciarán Frawley’s career starts today. A United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton [KO 7.35pm, live on TG4, Premier Sports and URC TV] isn’t the most glamourous fixture on the calendar, but for Frawley, it represents a significant step on a journey that could lead to next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

It’s still too early to know if Frawley has what it takes to be Johnny Sexton’s eventual successor in the Ireland 10 jersey, largely because we simply haven’t seen enough of him in the position.

Tonight he wins his 58th cap for Leinster, but makes just his 10th start at outhalf for the province.

Having played at 10 for Ireland during the midweek games against the Maori All Blacks over the summer – after Harry Byrne picked up an injury – it’s anticipated that we’ll see much more of Frawley at outhalf this year, with the player also set to join the Emerging Ireland squad for their tour to South Africa following tonight’s game.

With Ireland’s Novembers also on the horizon, it will be fascinating to see how much ground Frawley can make up in the international pecking order.

First he’ll have to establish himself in the position with Leinster, who can also call on Sexton and the Byrne brothers, Ross and Harry.

Running the show from 10 tonight against a Benetton side who opened their season with a big win against Glasgow last weekend would be the ideal start for a player who has spent most of his Leinster career to date playing at inside centre.

“We’re very lucky with the 10s we have,” says Leinster head coach, Leo Cullen.

Advertisement

“A 10 that has been around for quite a while and who is still in top of his game (Sexton), as we all witnessed over in New Zealand, then Harry who was also out in New Zealand but didn’t play – I don’t know what the intention was in terms of who was going to play what games leading in to the tour, but Frawlsey ended up playing 10 out there.

“Frawls was on the bench last week with a 6-2 split and he covered 10 during the week, so he is playing at 10 and we will see how he plays.

Frawley played at 10 against the Maori All Blacks during the summer. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“He has covered 10 for us and played at 10 for us a number of times before. With Ross and Harry there as well it is just competitive but they are three relatively young guys but at different stages, Ciarán played a lot initially at 10, moved to 12 and he has been back and forth a bit. He had to have that shoulder surgery, played more at 12 than 10 last year but he is back playing 10 this year so it is great to have that versatility.

“The likes of Dan Carter would have done that role as a 10 and 12 internationally and at club level. He has had some great games for Leinster already in both positions.”

Leinster have welcomed back a number of their international stars for tonight’s game, making 11 changes to the side that took to the field against Zebre last weekend.

Garry Ringrose captains the side from 13 and is partnered by Robbie Henshaw in midfield, while Jordan Larmour returns from injury to start on the wing.

In the pack, summer signing Jason Jenkins forms a new centre partnership with James Ryan, while the versatile Ryan Baird lines out in the backrow.

But with so much discussion around Ireland’s succession planning at out-half, it will be all eyes on Frawley.

Tonight is the first challenge of what is shaping up to be a massive season for the young Skerries man.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (captain), Robbie Henshaw, Dave Kearney; Ciarán Frawley, Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala’alatoa; Jason Jenkins, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Ed Byrne, Cian Healy, Ross Molony, Will Connors, Cormac Foley, Ross Byrne, Charlie Ngatai.

BENETTON: Ignacio Mendy; Mattia Bellini, Joaquin Riera, Marco Zanon, Onisi Ratave; Giacomo Da Re, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Ivan Nemer, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari; Niccolò Cannone, Scott Scrafton; Giovanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamaro (captain), Toa Halafihi.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Federico Zani, Filippo Alongi, Carl Wegner, Henry Time-Stowers, Manfredi Albanese, Tommaso Menoncello, Ratuva Tavuyara.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!