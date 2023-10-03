Ciaran Meenagh joins Down's backroom team

CIARAN MEENAGH has joined Down GAA’s backroom team, it has been confirmed.

The Tyrone native previously managed Derry on an interim basis following Rory Gallagher’s announcement that he was “stepping back” from the role in May amid allegations of domestic abuse that were made against him in a social media post by his estranged wife Nicola Gallagher.

Meenagh subsequently ruled himself out of the running for the permanent Derry manager’s job, with Mickey Harte ultimately appointed to that position.

A statement released on Down’s official Facebook page this evening read: “Down GAA and our senior manager Conor Laverty welcome Ciaran Meenagh as a new member of the county senior football management team.

Advertisement

“Ciaran brings considerable experience in college, club and intercounty coaching and management, and had success most recently with Derry as an Ulster championship-winning coach and manager.

“Ciaran will now join the team that includes Conor Laverty, Martin Clarke, Mickey Donnelly and Declan Morgan.”