Boost for Roscommon footballers as Murtagh returns for 2025

ROSCOMMON HAVE RECEIVED a major boost ahead of the 2025 season as star forward Ciarán Murtagh is set to return to Davy Burke’s charges after taking a break this year.

The St Faithleach’s attacker confirmed his decision to The 42 following a report in the Roscommon Herald. Murtagh took a similar break from the inter-county fold in 2019 and his return comes within days of Mark Doran’s addition to Burke’s backroom team for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

There was speculation that Murtagh would resume his Roscommon career after featuring for Connacht in the interprovincial competition at the weekend. Playing alongside his Roscommon teammates Brian Stack, Enda Smith and brother Diarmuid, Murtagh scored a point in the final which Connacht lost to Ulster on penalties.

In an interview with The 42 last December, Murtagh explained that he was taking a break from inter-county football as he felt he could not give “100% commitment”. He also wanted to give his time to other pursuits in his personal life having just got married.

Roscommon reached the All-Ireland quarter-final this year after a stunning victory over Tyrone, and bowed out to eventual champions Armagh in Croke Park. Burke’s side will compete in Division 2 in 2025 after suffering relegation from the top tier.