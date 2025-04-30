Athlone native Sheehan named new Swansea City head coach

ATHLONE NATIVE ALAN Sheehan has been appointed as the head coach of Swansea City on a three-year deal.

Sheehan has impressed in a caretaker role at the club since taking charge in February following the departure of Luke Williams.

Swansea were facing a relegation fight in the Championship following seven defeats in nine games, but are now comfortably clear of danger.

They are in 11th place in the table ahead of the final round of games, a top-half finish secured after taking 23 points from the 12 games since Sheehan took over.

Swansea City AFC is delighted to announce that Alan Sheehan has been appointed as the new head coach of the football club, following a highly successful spell as caretaker head coach 🦢



👉 https://t.co/wming9kILc pic.twitter.com/lZ617r6q4X — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 30, 2025

“It’s a privilege to be at this football club and now I have the honour of officially being the head coach,” said Sheehan, when speaking to the club’s official website.

“It’s somewhat surreal. There’s been a really good feeling around the place and I spoke over the last couple of months about building something.

“I’ve been in talks with the ownership for a good while now and I haven’t really changed what I’ve been saying about moving forward. Now is a really good time to move forward.”

Swansea finish their Championship campaign this Saturday 3 May with a home tie against Oxford United.

Sheehan, who has previously coached at Luton Town and Southampton, was initially appointed on an interim basis for five games, before that was extended in March to see him stay in charge for the rest of the season.

The former Ireland U21 defender retired from professional football in January 2022, having made over 450 appearances in England during his career. He was club captain during his spells at Luton Town and Notts County, mainly employed at left-back or centre-half during his 19-year career.

He skippered Luton to promotion to the Championship from League Two, making 135 appearances and scoring nine goals in his four years at Kenilworth Road.

He was part of the League One winning side in 2019 and was selected on the PFA League Two team of the year the previous season.

Sheehan was a set piece specialist and scored 30 goals in his 456 games in English football.