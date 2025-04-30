Galopin Des Champs strolls to Punchestown Gold Cup

GALOPIN DES CHAMPS gained a deserved first victory in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup with a superlative performance.

Denied a third Gold Cup at Cheltenham last month, the Willie Mullins-trained star was out to prevent an unwanted hat-trick in this race, having been second to Fastorslow for the past two years.

The nine-year-old looked much happier than he did at Cheltenham all the way through this time, jumping for fun at the head of affairs and leading his rivals a merry dance in the hands of Paul Townend.

Monty’s Star was the first to cry enough under Rachael Blackmore and then Joseph O’Brien’s King George winner Banbridge began to struggle.

Spillane’s Tower was still on the bridle at the fourth-last, but just when Mark Walsh would have been hoping to make his move, he failed to pick up, making quite a bad mistake.

With Walsh still seemingly going well enough, Townend kicked on and Spillane’s Tower had to meet the next fence perfectly to have a chance, but failed to do so and the race was over.

Galopin Des Champs pinged the last and the 5-6 favourite came home 22 lengths clear, to rapturous applause from those in attendance.

Paul Townend wins The Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1) on Galopin Des Champs. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Mullins said: “He was back to his best. His jumping was fantastic, at his ease, and Paul was just full of confidence on him.

“To win that race by 22 lengths is awesome. Paul said he wasn’t taking ‘no’ for an answer at any stage, he was going to put them to the sword and he did.

“I thought he was more at home today. I was a little bit worried about the heat and the weather, I’d imagine the other trainers were too.

“You could see from the start he was enjoying himself, there was a spark in him from jumping off.

“He’s a very good horse, he has to be one of the best chasers we’ve ever had.”

On coming back to Punchestown, he added: “Good horses deserve to run in good races and good races deserve to have the good horses, as do big meetings like Punchestown, there are none bigger at this stage of the season.

“Cheltenham was Cheltenham and we were beaten, but horses get beaten. At least he’s come back and proved that he’s a real good horse.

“There is always next year and he’s only nine, coming 10. He’s still young enough to go and have another go but we’re talking about today, not last month, and we’re happy to be here today.

“We’re happy that the horse has come home from Cheltenham and done this. A lot of people don’t bring their horses back from Cheltenham, but I think ‘let’s have a crack’, as it’s good racing and good for the sport.”

On the winner’s past Punchestown record, Mullins said: “That doesn’t matter. You’ve got to run the good horses in good races and never be afraid to be beaten, I’m not anyway.”

Jodie Townend on Bambino Fever celebrates winning The Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I-H. Flat Race (Grade 1). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Earlier Bambino Fever confirmed herself as the standout performer in her division when running out an impressive winner of the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion INH Flat Race.

Surprisingly for a race of such stature, only six went to post, with Willie Mullins responsible for the eventual winner, ridden by Jody Townend, and Copacabana, the mount of Patrick Mullins.

The five-year-old had already won at the Dublin Racing Festival and she followed up impressively under Townend in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper.

Paul Townend excelled as Cheltenham winner Jasmin De Vaux edged out Aintree victor Honesty Policy in a thrilling finish to the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

A notoriously iffy jumper at the best of times, Jasmin De Vaux appeared to be coming to win the race before making a mistake at the final flight.

Townend lost his right iron shortly after landing and rather than try and get that one back, he kicked his left one out.

That enabled him to get into a position to ride the strongest finish possible as quickly as he could – and it was an inspired decision.

Mark Walsh had charted the inside course on Gordon Elliott’s Honesty Policy, who lost little in defeat, as Townend swept around the outside.

It was Jasmin De Vaux (13-8 favourite), winner of last year’s Champion Bumper at Cheltenham before this year’s Albert Bartlett success, who had the greater speed on the flat, though, and won by half a length.