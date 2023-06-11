The sensational 76th-minute goal that snatched the Leinster Championship for Kilkenny

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

WITH 75 MINUTES and eight seconds played in Croke Park, and Kilkenny trailing by two points in a game that was as good as over, the Cats’ last chance found its way to Cillian Buckley.

Five seconds later, with ball nestling in the corner of the Galway net, Kilkenny were celebrating their 75th Leinster title — and one of the most dramatic yet.

