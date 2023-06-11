The sensational 76th-minute goal that snatched the Leinster Championship for Kilkenny

WITH 75 MINUTES and eight seconds played in Croke Park, and Kilkenny trailing by two points in a game that was as good as over, the Cats’ last chance found its way to Cillian Buckley.
Five seconds later, with ball nestling in the corner of the Galway net, Kilkenny were celebrating their 75th Leinster title — and one of the most dramatic yet.
Read Declan Bogue’s match report from Croke Park here >
GOAL KILKENNY - Cillian Buckley with the last, dramatic act of the game snatches victory for Kilkenny in the Leinster final. The Cats win 4-21 to 2-26— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 11, 2023
