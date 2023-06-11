Advertisement
# Video
The sensational 76th-minute goal that snatched the Leinster Championship for Kilkenny
Cillian Buckley struck for a sensational one-point win at the death.
1 hour ago

Morgan Treacy / INPHO

WITH 75 MINUTES and eight seconds played in Croke Park, and Kilkenny trailing by two points in a game that was as good as over, the Cats’ last chance found its way to Cillian Buckley.

Five seconds later, with ball nestling in the corner of the Galway net, Kilkenny were celebrating their 75th Leinster title — and one of the most dramatic yet.

Read Declan Bogue’s match report from Croke Park here >

The 42 Team
