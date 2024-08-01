Kilkenny's Cillian Buckley announces retirement

CILLIAN BUCKLEY HAS announced his retirement from the Kilkenny senior hurling team.

Buckley made 56 Championship appearances for Kilkenny over 13 years, winning three All-Ireland SHC titles, five National Leagues and eight Leinster Championships.

Buckley is also a two-time All Star, collecting the award in 2014 and 2015.

The Dicksboro clubman joined the Kilkenny senior panel at the age of 19 in 2012, after captaining Kilkenny to All-Ireland minor success in 2010.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng said: “Cillian has been a true servant to Kilkenny and I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to work with Cillian and witness first-hand his commitment to excellence and the high standards he held himself to throughout his career.

“Cillian was a brilliant team player with a great attitude and I wish him well in his retirement.”