KERRY’S CILLIAN BURKE has joined AFL side Geelong Cats as a Category B rookie ahead of the 2025 season.
The talented 21-year-old, who made his breakthrough with the Kerry seniors this year, will travel to Australia in late November to link up with the Cats before the beginning of pre-season.
Burke will become the seventh Irish-born player on Geelong’s books, joining Oisin Mullin and Mark O’Connor on the AFL list, while Kate Kenny, Aishling Moloney, Rachel Kearns and Anna-Rose Kennedy are all part of the AFLW side.
“Cillian is a very athletic and a talented prospect, we are thrilled he has decided to join Geelong and can’t wait to welcome him to Australia next month,” Geelong General Manager – Football Andrew Mackie said.
“A very established GGA player, we understand Cillian has made a big life decision to move to Australia. We will support him and have a plan in place to make a smooth transition to the Cats and our football program.
Kerry's Cillian Burke joins AFL side Geelong as rookie
