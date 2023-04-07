Cillian O'Connor included in Mayo squad for Connacht opener

MAYO MANAGER KEVIN McStay has been able to call on the leading scorer in the All-Ireland Championship as he names Cillian O’Connor on his substitute’s bench for this Sunday’s Connacht senior football clash with Roscommon.

The Ballintubber man had featured in the opening five games of the league campaign but was rested after a knee injury for the closing games against Donegal and Monaghan.

Man of the match in the league final, goalkeeper Colm Reape, retains his place.

MAYO

1. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen), 4. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchells)

Advertisement

5. Stephen Coen (Hollymout), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy), 9. Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballntubber)

10. Fionn McDonagh (Westport), 11. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolian Deel Rovers)

13. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 14. James Carr (Ardagh), 15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet)

ROSCOMMON

1. Conor Carroll (Oranmore/Maree)

2. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys), 3. Conor Daly (Pearses), 4. David Murray (Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Pearses), 6. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 7. Eoin McCormack (St Dominic’s)

8. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys), 9. Keith Doyle (St Dominic’s)

10. Ciaran Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 11. Ciaran Lennon (Clann na nGael), 12. Enda Smith (Boyle)

13. Conor Cox (Eire Og), 14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s), 15. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s)

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.