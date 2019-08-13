Irish striker Sheridan bags hat-trick for his new club

CILLIAN SHERIDAN HAS used his football career to see the world, and Israel is the latest stop on the well-travelled striker’s journey.

The Cavan native, 30, agreed to join Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona last month, having most recently lined out for New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix, who compete in the A-League.

Sheridan has previously played in Scotland (Celtic, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, St Johnstone), Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia), Cyprus (APOEL, Omonia), England (Plymouth Argyle) and Poland (Jagiellonia Bialystok).

Last night, his new club faced Hapoel Kfar Saba in the Toto Cup and the 30-year-old bagged all three goals in a 3-1 victory.

His first, with just three minutes played, was a clever lobbed finish after he had robbed possession from the opposing defence.

Sheridan then finished off a well-worked move on 19 minutes — side-footing a volley home from close range — before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

