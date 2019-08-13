This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 13 August, 2019
Irish striker Sheridan bags hat-trick for his new club

The well-travelled Cavan man was on form for Israeli side Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona last night.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 11:00 AM
35 minutes ago 915 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4763459
Sheridan celebrating with his team-mates.
Image: sport5.co.il
Sheridan celebrating with his team-mates.
Sheridan celebrating with his team-mates.
Image: sport5.co.il

CILLIAN SHERIDAN HAS used his football career to see the world, and Israel is the latest stop on the well-travelled striker’s journey. 

The Cavan native, 30, agreed to join Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona last month, having most recently lined out for New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix, who compete in the A-League.  

Sheridan has previously played in Scotland (Celtic, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, St Johnstone), Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia), Cyprus (APOEL, Omonia), England (Plymouth Argyle) and Poland (Jagiellonia Bialystok). 

Last night, his new club faced Hapoel Kfar Saba in the Toto Cup and the 30-year-old bagged all three goals in a 3-1 victory. 

His first, with just three minutes played, was a clever lobbed finish after he had robbed possession from the opposing defence. 

cillian sheridan 1 more Source: sport5.co.il

Sheridan then finished off a well-worked move on 19 minutes — side-footing a volley home from close range — before completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot midway through the second half.  

Cillian Sheridan 2 again Source: sport5.co.il

Cillian Sheridan 3 again Source: www.sport5.co.il

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

