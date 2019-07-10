Well-travelled Irish striker Sheridan joins Israeli club

Sheridan in his new colours.

Sheridan in his new colours.

CILLIAN SHERIDAN’S FOOTBALL career has taken him to Scotland, England, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland and New Zealand thus far.

Now the well-travelled Cavan native is off to Israel after signing for top-flight club Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona.

30-year-old Sheridan, capped three times for the Republic of Ireland, most recently had a spell in the Australian A-League with Wellington Phoenix.

However, having joined in January, his contract expired in May. Prior to that, the Celtic youth product spent two years at Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

Announcing the news on his Instagram account, Sheridan posted a picture of him wearing the Hapoel Ironi Kiryat Shmona shirt with the words: “Just to keep all of my devoted citizens informed”.

Based in Northern District city of Kiryat Shmona, they finished ninth in the Israeli Premier League last season.

