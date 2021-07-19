Irish pair Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor join Scottish Premiership outfit

DUNDEE FOOTBALL CLUB have announced deals for Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor today.

After a two-year absence, the Dees returned to the Scottish Premiership in May via the promotion/relegation play-off — at the same time sending Kilmarnock to the second tier for the first time in 28 years.

Cavan-born Sheridan has agreed a two-year deal that will see him back in Scottish football.

The well-travelled striker, 32, came through the ranks at Celtic and had a spell at Kilmarnock, while he has played in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel — most recently on the books at Wisla Plock.

Sheridan is capped three times for the Republic of Ireland at senior level.

Lawlor has also signed a two-year contract at Dens Park after spending time on trial at the club recently.

Having come through Manchester City’s academy, the Dubliner joined Doncaster Rovers in 2017.

The 26-year-old made 85 appearances there, while also going on loan to Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic.

He is a former Ireland U21 international who has featured in the senior squad.

Ex-Ireland U21 defender Ryan Sweeney joined Dundee from Mansfield Town last month, while the club is captained by ex-Liverpool, Stoke City and Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam.

They are at home to St Mirren on the first weekend of the season, which kicks off on Saturday, 31 July.

