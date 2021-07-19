Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 23°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Irish pair Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor join Scottish Premiership outfit

Dundee were promoted to the top flight via the play-offs last season.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Jul 2021, 2:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,208 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5499635
Cillian Sheridan holds up the Dundee jersey.
Cillian Sheridan holds up the Dundee jersey.
Cillian Sheridan holds up the Dundee jersey.

DUNDEE FOOTBALL CLUB have announced deals for Cillian Sheridan and Ian Lawlor today. 

After a two-year absence, the Dees returned to the Scottish Premiership in May via the promotion/relegation play-off — at the same time sending Kilmarnock to the second tier for the first time in 28 years.

Cavan-born Sheridan has agreed a two-year deal that will see him back in Scottish football. 

The well-travelled striker, 32, came through the ranks at Celtic and had a spell at Kilmarnock, while he has played in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel — most recently on the books at Wisla Plock. 

Sheridan is capped three times for the Republic of Ireland at senior level. 

Lawlor has also signed a two-year contract at Dens Park after spending time on trial at the club recently.

Having come through Manchester City’s academy, the Dubliner joined Doncaster Rovers in 2017.

The 26-year-old made 85 appearances there, while also going on loan to Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic. 

He is a former Ireland U21 international who has featured in the senior squad. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Ex-Ireland U21 defender Ryan Sweeney joined Dundee from Mansfield Town last month, while the club is captained by ex-Liverpool, Stoke City and Blackpool midfielder Charlie Adam. 

They are at home to St Mirren on the first weekend of the season, which kicks off on Saturday, 31 July. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie