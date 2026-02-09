CJ Fulton back in Ireland fold for upcoming EuroBasket pre-qualifiers

CJ FULTON IS set to make his first Ireland appearance since August 2023 after being named in Michael Bree’s extended 13-man squad for the Fiba EuroBasket 2029 pre-qualifiers with Azerbaijan and Luxembourg.

Fulton signed a professional contract with NBA franchise Minnesota Timberwolves in September after featuring twice for their development side during the 2025 Summer League in Las Vegas. The Belfast man currently plays in the G-League with the franchise’s reserve side, the Iowa Wolves.

Fulton last appeared for Ireland in a 79-76 win over Luxembourg during the 2025 EuroBasket pre-qualifiers two and a half years ago. Commitments Stateside with Lafayette College and College of Charleston have precluded the six-foot-three guard from lining out for his national side in the intervening period.

Ireland head coach Bree said of Fulton’s inclusion: “It’s great to have CJ back in the Ireland set-up. He’s really had a stellar college career in the States with Lafayette and Charleston Cougars.

Advertisement

“His hard work and dedication were rewarded last year with his pro deal with Minnesota Timberwolves,” Bree added. “Naturally, we’ve spoken a number of times since I took over in September and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Bree could also hand first Ireland caps to Eoin Nelson, Sean Fitzpatrick and American-born Eli Brooks after the trio were also named in his 13-man squad. It’s a first call-up for six-foot-one point guard Brooks, who currently plays with Spanish side Basquet Manresa. Brooks was born in South Carolina and grew up in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. He qualifies for Ireland via his grandfather, who hails from Belfast and moved to the USA in 1950.

Six-foot-11 centre Nelson was part of the 12-man Ireland squad which played against North Macedonia in November but didn’t feature from the bench. The 25-year-old has averaged 13.2 points for Energywise Ireland Neptune in his 16 Super League games so far this season.

UCD Marian’s Fitzpatrick was in the extended 20-man squad for the summer series friendly games with Norway but didn’t make an appearance. The six-foot-four guard has represented Ireland at U18 and U20 level.

Ryan Leonard is set to make his competitive debut, having last featured for Ireland in friendlies against Slovakia and Luxembourg in 2019. Leonard picked up the game MVP as his Limerick Sport Eagles side won the MD1 National Cup final against Drogheda Wolves in January. He previously played with Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and is another former Ireland underage international having f at U16, U18 and U20 level.

There is a return to the squad for Griffith College Eanna’s James Gormley, who missed both November EuroBasket games against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. Injury rules out Taiwo Badmus, Sean Jenkins and Max Amadasun, while John Carroll is unavailable due to personal commitments.

Bree will have to whittle down his squad to 12 when they face Azerbaijan at the National Basketball Arena on Friday, 27 February (7:30pm, TG4 Player). That will be followed by a home game against Luxembourg on Monday, 2 March, (7:30pm, TG4).

Tickets for the games can be purchased here.

Ireland fell to defeat in their opening two Group A games, 89-77 away to Luxembourg and 88-76 at home to North Macedonia. The three group winners and the best-ranked second-placed team from three First Round groups will advance to the Second Round of EuroBasket 2029 pre-qualifiers, where they will be joined by eight teams from the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers First Round.

Ireland men’s squad

Jordan Blount (Flexachem KCYMS), Rapolas Buivydas (Belfast Star), CJ Fulton (Iowa Wolves), Eli Brooks (Basquet Manresa, Spain), Sean Flood (unattached), Sean Fitzpatrick (UCD Marian), Ryan Leonard (Limerick Sport Eagles), Sam Alajiki (Hapoel Galil Elion, Israel), Matt Zona (Cheshire Phoenix, UK), Neal Quinn (BCM Gravelines Dunkerque, France), Adrian O’Sullivan (Ballincollig), Eoin Nelson (Energywise Ireland Neptune), James Gormley (Griifth College Éanna)