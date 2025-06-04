Belfast player invited to NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves pre-draft workout

BELFAST BASKETBALL PLAYER CJ Fulton has been invited to participate in a pre-draft workout camp with NBA outfit Minnesota Timberwolves.

The BBC reports that Fulton is set to take part in the event where he will get the chance to impress coaches at Timberwolves ahead of the NBA Draft, which will take place 25-26 June.

Minnesota missed out on reaching the NBA Finals this season after losing a best-of-seven Western Conference finals series 4-1 to Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 22-year-old Fulton, who is the son of former Ireland international Adrian Fulton, currently plays for college side the Charleston Cougar. He started out his basketball career with Malachy’s College and Belfast Star in Northern Ireland before earning a move to America in 2020 where he joined up with Winchendon School in Boston.

If Fulton does manage to break into the NBA, he will follow in the footsteps Pat Burke and Susan Moran. Burke played for the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns while Moran was part of the WNBA’s New York Liberty squad in the 2002 season.