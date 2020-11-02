Stander among shortlist for 6 Nations Player of the Championship

MUNSTER BACK ROW CJ Stander is Ireland’s sole nominee for this year’s Six Nations Player of the Championship award after his consistently excellent performances through the most unusual of campaigns.

Stander is the only representative outside of the 2020 Championship’s top two sides.

Champions England have Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs shortlisted.

Runners-up France dominate the six-man list with three nominees as the dazzling half-back combination of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack are joined by back row Gregory Aldritt.

Les Bleus have never had a player given the Player of the Championship award since its inception in 2004 – when Gordon D’Arcy claimed the prize.

The Wexford man was the first of five Irish winners with Paul O’Connell and Jacob Stockdale earning the honour after Brian O’Driscoll took it on three occasions. Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones holds the accolade for this performances in 2019.

This year's winner will be decided by online vote with the winner to be announced on Friday.