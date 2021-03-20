BE PART OF THE TEAM

'I'm forever grateful' - CJ Stander thanks supporters after his last game for Ireland

The Munster backrow has made his final appearance in the green jersey.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 8:09 PM
Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 8:09 PM
CJ Stander after Ireland's win over England.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AN EMOTIONAL CJ Stander thanked supporters for ‘everything they have done’ after playing his last game for Ireland today.

The Munster backrow announced his plans to retire from the game earlier this week, making today’s 32-18 defeat of England his last in the green jersey.

Stander, 30, signed off with a commanding performance against Eddie Jones’ side on what was his 51st cap for Ireland.

Speaking after the game, Stander told Virgin Media Sport that he is grateful for the opportunity he has been afforded during his time in Ireland.

“The staff, everyone in the backroom (team), for me, I’m forever grateful,” Stander said.

“Dreams do come true, and I worked hard for that jersey, to be in this jersey. The boys made it easy to be in it, week-in, week-out, to get up and perform for the team and the staff, I’m just very grateful to the public and the supporters of Ireland. 

“It’s been a pleasure for me and my family. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all the messages and the kind words. I haven’t got through all of them but it means a lot. They are great people and there is a special team here, things are going to happen for this team and it’s going to be a privilege to watch them.  

Stander added that the team spoke about the absence of supporters during half-time today, when they led England 20-6.

“I want to give everything for that jersey because I feel everything has been given to me that I needed to perform in the last few years,” he said.

“I just wish my family could be here, especially my wife and my daughter, and the supporters.

“We spoke about it at half-time. We said imagine that’s the score and we’re running in at half-time, this place would have erupted. Those are the special days and I can’t wait for them to come back, be in the seats and cheering the boys on. 

“If you are sitting at home tonight, the team really played for that jersey tonight and for everyone who couldn’t be here.

“Thanks for the bottom of my heart, as CJ Stander, for all the support, for everything you have done for me and for my family. I’m looking forward to spending time with them and I’m looking forward to following this team, and having a few pints with a few supporters after the games.”

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

