How did you rate Ireland in their win over England?

Hugo Keenan 8 Did really well to snatch Sexon's up and under from the grasp of Elliot Daly in the build-up to Conan's try and was assured in the air throughout. Looks so confident for a man still learning his trade at this level. Slipped off Jonny May for England's second try in the closing minutes.

Keith Earls 8 Ugo Monye described Earls as an 'old warhorse' during the week but the Munster man still has a gallop left in those legs. Took his first-half try superbly and delivered another performance to silence any remaining doubters. A real shame his brilliantly taken second-half try was crossed off.

Robbie Henshaw 9 Seems to be getting better with each passing week. Superb defensively right from the start, read the game so well and put in some massive tackles, while collecting a handful of restarts under pressure. A man at the absolute top of his game.

Bundee Aki 7 Tackled into touch off carry from Ireland's first scrum but grew into the game. Brought plenty of fight and some of his clean outs were ferocious, while red card decision will split opinion.

Jacob Stockdale 7 Provided a genuine threat down the left wing and played an important role in Conan's try. Should have done better as Ben Youngs skipped in for a try on 65 minutes.

Johnny Sexton 8 Another assured 80-minute outing for the captain who brought real intent to Ireland's game. Carried aggressively, threw a couple of offloads, and faultless off the tee, kicking eight from eight. As he keeps telling us, he's going nowhere.

Conor Murray 8 Lucky to escape any punishment when he misjudged a dropping ball near his own tryline in the first half, but that was a rare blip. Controlled the game with ease. Kicked well, moved the ball with tempo and purpose and added some important tackles to boot. Late yellow card for offside.

Dave Kilcoyne 6 His 10th Test start only lasted 20 minutes due to a heavy blow to the head in a collision with Kyle Sinckler. Had started brightly, solid in the scrum and carrying well into contact.

Rob Herring 7 Got through a huge amount of work and missed none of his 11 tackles. Brought good variety with his lineout throwing, launching the move that led to that brilliant Earls try, but overthrew one. Got sucked into the maul which opened up the space that led to Youngs' try.

Tadhg Furlong 9 Gave Mako Vunipola such a tough time in the scrum that the Saracens man didn't survive the half-time break. Brought a bit of spark with ball in hand again too, producing a great carry and offload before Conan's try. Has hit the ground running after his year out of the game.

Iain Henderson 9 Outstanding. Commanding around the lineout and led by example in everything he did, bringing real physicality throughout. Has had a superb championship.

Tadhg Beirne 9 Back row or second row, just keep this man in the team. Produced the big moments again, including a superb effort just before the half hour mark to win a turnover from Maro Itoje, but his smaller contributions were just as important. Nearly every involvement he had on either side of the ball was a positive one. An inspirational performance.

CJ Stander 8 What a way to bow out. A dominant display. After all the talk of England's physicality, their big ball-carriers ended up bouncing off Stander in a performance that typified his time in the green jersey. He loved it out there.

Josh van der Flier 8 Superb rip and charge from Billy Vunipola in the second half summed up the relentless energy he brings. Doesn't get many headlines but always works himself into the ground.

Jack Conan 8 This was Conan's first time playing against England and he certainly made his mark on the game. Wonderfully inventive contribution to set up Earls' try and did well to power over for Ireland's second. Always backed himself in the carry and tended to get the rewards, while showcasing the variety of skills he can offer in that Ireland backrow. A big game from a man who has a difficult time of it with injury.

Replacements:



16. Rónan Kelleher – 6

(for Herring, 70)

Would have hoped for more time but played his part in the closing stages.

17. Cian Healy – 7

(for Kilcoyne, 19mins)

Pinged for a penalty at the lineout shortly after being introduced. Big ask to go 60 minutes against that English pack but played his part in a massive scrum effort.

18. Andrew Porter – 6

(for Furlong, 63)

Made some important tackles after replacing his Leinster teammate.

19. Ryan Baird – 6

(for Henderson, 63)

Will have enjoyed his cameo, making a couple of carries and nailing a few tackles.

20. Peter O’Mahony – 6

(for Van der Flier, 63)

Looked hungry for action when introduced and will be glad to end his championship on a positive note.

22. Ross Byrne

(for Henshaw, 78)

Not on long enough to be rated.

23. Jordan Larmour

(for Stockdale, 77)

Not on long enough to be rated.