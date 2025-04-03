Claire Melia misses out on Euro Cup glory but earns slice of Irish basketball history

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL player Claire Melia missed out on Euro Cup glory last night as her Baxi Ferrol side were unable to overturn a four-point deficit in the second leg of the final.

The Spanish side lost out 84-70 on the night and 162-145 on aggregate against Villeneuve d’Ascq LM of France in Lille.

Melia, however, capped her landmark first season in Galacia with a slice of history, becoming the first Irish basketball player to come through the domestic system and go on to earn a European club medal.

The 25-year-old Kildare woman, who previously represented Portlaoise Panthers, already had two FIBA Youth EuroBasket medals as well as every domestic honour in Irish basketball to her name.

Fans of Claire Melia of Baxi Ferrol with a cutout of her during the game. Dave Winter / INPHO Dave Winter / INPHO / INPHO

Reflecting on her side’s second-leg defeat in France, Melia saw the silver lining in Baxi Ferrol’s fairytale European run.

“We thought we’d be closer to them, but they played very well today,” she said. “They couldn’t miss and they played well as a team on defence all around the court. Look, we never thought we’d be here and now we have a silver medal, so it’s not too bad.”

When asked for a message to young basketball players back in Ireland, Melia added: “Maybe someone else will be over here someday. Everyone has their own journey. You never know what can happen, but always remember there’s more to life than basketball.”