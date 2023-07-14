O'Riordan to join Ireland team-mate Barrett in Belgium

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender Claire O’Riordan has signed for Standard Liège.

O’Riordan, 28, joins her World Cup team-mate and close friend Amber Barrett at the Belgian outfit.

The Limerick defender departed Celtic earlier this month. O’Riordan made a big impact in her one season at the Hoops, establishing herself as a key pillar at centre-half and scoring four goals in 30 appearances, including one in the Scottish Cup final win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

She previously played for MSV Duisburg in the Frauen Bundesliga, with Barrett — who signed for Standard Liège earlier in the summer — at FC Koln at the same time.

Newcastle West star O’Riordan was catapulted into Ireland’s World Cup squad after scoring her first senior international goal on her 18th cap against Zambia at Tallaght Stadium last month.

Standard finished third in the Belgian top-flight last season, with both O’Riordan and Barrett both with Vera Pauw’s Ireland squad in Brisbane ahead of their first-ever major tournament.

Ireland face Australia, Canada and Nigeria in Group A, with their opener against the Matildas taking place in Sydney next Thursday.