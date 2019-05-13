This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It'd be a travesty if they don't win more' - Clare are potential All-Ireland champions, says Cusack

Donal Óg Cusack was speaking on The Sunday Game last night.

By Emma Duffy Monday 13 May 2019, 3:16 PM
57 minutes ago 1,182 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4632345
Cusack spent two seasons coaching the Clare senior hurlers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cusack spent two seasons coaching the Clare senior hurlers.
Cusack spent two seasons coaching the Clare senior hurlers.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER CORK GOALKEEPER and ex-Clare hurling coach Dónal Óg Cusack believes that the Banner have the potential to be crowned All-Ireland senior hurling champions.

Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor’s charges held on to beat Waterford by a single point at Walsh Park yesterday, opening their Munster campaign on a winning note.

They survived a late fightback to come out on top by the minimum, with Tony Kelly and Peter Duggan among many to impress. Shane O’Donnell looked sharp upon his return after an absence during the league, as did John Conlon, and the attacking duo combined to cause havoc up front at times.

Speaking on The Sunday Game last night, Cusack shared how impressed he was with the side who last tasted Liam McCarthy success in 2013.

“Clare have a terrific team,” the RTÉ pundit said.

“I’d say a couple of things about them: I think their potential is to win the All-Ireland. I know they’ll be focusing themselves on a Munster champiosnhip because Clare have won so few Munster championships, and they haven’t won one in so long.

“But I think for a team like that it’d be a travesty if they don’t win more All-Irelands. One of the reasons I went there was I fully believed they had that potential. I still believe they have it. 

“The other thing is a lot of those players are only coming into their prime now. A lot of them came to national recognition when they were 21, 22. But I know from my own career and dealing with players, you only really start coming into your prime when you’re 25, 26, 27. I think there’s great potential.”

The three-time All-Ireland winner added on their 1-20 to 0-22 win: “I think they’ll be very happy with today.

“I know it was a one-point win in the end and they’ll probably be slightly worried with the way that they let Waterford back into the game, but I’d imagine going home, they’ll be very satisfied.”

Cusack helped Clare to National Hurling League glory in 2016 under Davy Fitzgerald, and spent two seasons in his coaching role there.

He resigned in 2017 after it emerged he wrote a character reference for former Irish Times journalist Tom Humphries. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie