14 for Clare and 10 for Cork as All-Star hurling nominations announced

14 PLAYERS FROM All-Ireland champions Clare have been included in the nominations for the 2024 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling awards.

Beaten finalists Cork have ten players selected, with Munster champions Limerick having nine players in the frame.

Kilkenny have four nominees, while Waterford, Dublin, Wexford and Antrim all have two players apiece.

Advertisement

19 of the nominees have previously won All-Stars, while thare are 12 first-time nominees.

The seven members of the 2023 All-Star selection nominated here are Huw Lawlor, Dan Morrissey, John Conlon, Kyle Hayes, Shane O’Donnell, Tom Morrissey, and Aaron Gillane.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

2024 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Nominations

Goalkeepers

Eibhear Quilligan (Clare) Patrick Collins (Cork) Nickie Quaid (Limerick)

Defenders

Adam Hogan (Clare) Conor Cleary (Clare) Conor Leen (Clare) David McInerney (Clare) John Conlon (Clare) Diarmuid Ryan (Clare) Eoin Downey (Cork) Rob Downey (Cork) Ciaran Joyce (Cork) Dan Morrissey (Limerick) Barry Nash (Limerick) Kyle Hayes (Limerick) Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny) David Blanchfield (Kilkenny) Tadhg De Búrca (Waterford) Calum Lyons (Waterford) Chris Crummey (Dublin) Paddy Burke (Antrim)

Midfielders

Tim O’Mahony (Cork) Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork) Tony Kelly (Clare) Cathal O’Neill (Limerick) Cian Kenny (Kilkenny) Conor Burke (Dublin)

Forwards