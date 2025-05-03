Finn Russell helps Bath beat Edinburgh in Challenge Cup semi-final

SCOTLAND STAR FINN Russell enjoyed his return to familiar surroundings as Bath reached their first European final in 11 years on Saturday with a 39-24 Challenge Cup semi-final win away to a gutsy Edinburgh.

Bath, the runaway English Premiership leaders, lost players to yellow cards in each half and were down 17-12 in the third quarter as Edinburgh threatened an upset.

But in a match being played at the Hive — a venue in the grounds of Murrayfield, Scotland’s national stadium, which Russell knows so well from his Test career — Bath hit back.

The southwest side’s power proved decisive, with all six of their tries scored by forwards and Russell adding three conversions and a penalty.

Bath will now face with the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between French sides Lyon and Racing 92 in the final of Europe’s second-tier club rugby union competition at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 23 May.

Bath took the lead in the 10th minute as Sam Underhill went over from close range, with Russell adding the extras.

But they suffered a setback minutes later when wing Will Muir was sin-binned for a ruck infringement.

Edinburgh made their man advantage count in the 19th minute as Mosese Tuipulotu – an early replacement for the injured Harry Paterson – finished off on the left.

With Muir back on the field, Bath regained the lead in the 31st minute when Tom Dunn scored off a line-out maul.

Ross Thompson’s penalty meant Edinburgh turned round just two points behind and they were in front early in the second half following a penalty try where Bath full-back Tom De Glanville was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on as he stopped Wes Goosen’s pass releasing wing Darcy Graham.

But Edinburgh lock Sam Skinner was yellow-carded to even things up, and Bath edged ahead in the 54th minute when Dunn got his second try of the match off a line-out maul, and Russell converted.

Replacement Alfie Barbeary added another try just before the hour and Russell’s penalty soon afterwards gave Bath a 10-point lead.

Ali Price pulled a try back for Edinburgh but Bath replacement hooker Niall Annett put the game beyond Edinburgh with a close-range score converted by Russell, before Guy Pepper wrapped things up late on.

– © AFP 2025