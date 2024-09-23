The 6 club GAA senior champions knocked out at weekend as title races blown open

1. Clare hurling – Clonlara

It was a weekend of quarter-final results that shook the Clare club hurling landscape. 2022 finalists Éire Og Ennis, who topped a group of heavyweights with a perfect record, bowed out at the first knockout hurdle at the hands of Inagh-Kilnamona. 2023 finalists Crusheen were thumped by 17 points by Feakle.

And then yesterday the reigning champions Clonlara were sent to the exit door by 2019 and 2020 kingpins Sixmilebridge. Hugely impressive in last year’s county final win, a team spearheaded by All-Ireland winners John Conlon and Ian Galvin, and a bunch of emerging talents, Clonlara had contested the Munster final last December.

But this was another reminder of how ferociously competitive the Clare championship is, as Clonlara fell short by three in a game where they were reliant on free-taker Micheál O’Loughlin for scoring inspiration as hit 15 of his team’s 21 points.

Clonlara and Éire Óg had been tipped by many to push towards a repeat of their group tie, but instead the four remaining contenders (Cratloe, Inagh-Kilnamona, Feakle and Sixmilebridge), will be intent on seizing this chance.

2. Roscommon football – St Brigid’s

The most eye-catching result of the weekend occurred in Dr Hyde Park. St Brigid’s had shone last winter in the manner in which they overcame Corofin and Castlehaven, coping with the high-pressure situations of a Connacht final and an All-Ireland semi-final. They came desperately close to Croke Park glory on 21 January, but were a point adrift of Watty Grahams Glen.

And now just over eight months later, they have fallen at the quarter-final stage in Roscommon. St Brigid’s were left to rue letting a three-point advantage slip in normal time yesterday against Pádraig Pearses, their opponents surfing a wave of momentum to take control in extra-time. St Brigid’s rallied with a superb Brian Stack point cutting the gap to one, but they couldn’t find the leveller and Pádraig Pearses won out by two.

The victors are no novices. Crowned Connacht champions in early 2022, they have claimed two of the last five titles in Roscommon.

St Brigid's manager Anthony Cunningham dejected after their defeat. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. Meath football – Summerhill

Summerhill savoured last year’s Meath title as it ended a 10-year wait for silverware for the club. They had been extremely consistent in reaching four of the previous six deciders but struggled to make the breakthrough, until they smashed that barrier in style last season.

Yet their hopes of retaining their crown were ended in a quarter-final yesterday. The critical scores came near the finish, maintaining a theme in games around the country. Summerhill were level in injury-time at 0-14 apiece with Dunboyne, but were felled by a late burst of 1-1 without reply.

St Peter’s last lifted the trophy in 2018, they now take on Dunshaughlin at the last four stage, while Wolfe Tones will meet Skryne.

4. Donegal football – Naomh Conaill

Naomh Conaill have contested the county final for the last seven seasons in Donegal. They have won four of the last five championships and were aiming for a three-in-a-row bid this year. They only lost by a point last November in the Ulster semi-final to eventual All-Ireland winners Watty Grahams Glen.

So their exit from the Donegal championship is a major moment. It arrived on Saturday night in Ballybofey in dramatic fashion, Eoin McGeehin stepping up in injury-time to nail the decisive point in 2021 champions St Eunan’s succeeded by 0-10 to 0-9.

Naomh Conaill had fought back from a four-point interval deficit to take the lead in the finale, but they were undone by a late scoring burst from their Letterkenny opponents. A key player on the Donegal scene is removed from the 2024 title race.

Naomh Conaill's Ciaran Thompson. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

5. Laois hurling – Camross

Camross posted a stunning total of 4-18 in achieving victory in last year’s Laois senior hurling final. They took down Clough-Ballacolla at the semi-final stage in that championship, but the result was reversed yesterday in Portlaoise.

Willie Hyland’s team ran out 1-20 to 2-13 victors, the side that dominated Laois hurling with their 2020-22 three-in-a-row, a spell where they also reached a Leinster decider, have returned to the county final.

They’ll face a final showdown with Rathdowney-Errill, the first time the pair have faced off at such a stage since 2012.

6. Carlow football – Éire Óg

Éire Óg reigned in Carlow senior football circles last year, to add to the four-in-a-row they completed from 2017-20. They were toppled on Saturday night in Netwatch Cullen Park by 2022 champions Palatine, Shane O’Neill clipping over the free that won the game.

Éire Óg shipped three first-half goals yet rebounded from those setbacks to lead 2-12 to 3-7 with five minutes of normal time left. They conceded the last three points of the game though as Palatine found a way to advance to a final where 2021 champions Rathvilly will await.