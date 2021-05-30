Cork win by a point but Clare take promotion play-off spot as Tubridy hits 1-8

Cork 0-22

Clare 1-18

Paraic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

CORK EMERGED VICTORIOUS on the day but lost out on scoring difference to Kildare and today’s opponents Clare in the race for promotion play-offs spots in Division 2.

A draw looked to be the most likely outcome as the game entered the closing stages but in retrospect Cork dominated proceedings for the most part and claimed the two points, despite finishing with fourteen men following Brian Hurley’s dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Ronan McCarthy’s Cork started the stronger but saw their three point advantage wiped out when David Tubridy converted a penalty on eight minutes. The veteran Doonbeg attacker would finish the contest with 1-08 to his name as he continued his strong League form.

Inspired by Tubridy’s penalty, Clare took the lead for the first time on fourteen minutes and strengthened it with white flags from Tubridy and Gavin Cooney.

However the arrival of the water break stymied their momentum and Cork fired six scores without reply. Substitute Cathail O’Mahony proved too hot to handle as he kicked three points in a six minute window. Colm Collins and his management were forced to redeploy Cian O’Dea to the full-back line at half-time in a bid to curb the influence of the Mitchelstown marksman.

Unable to regain the lead as a result of this spell, Clare were always chasing the game as Cork continued to keep their account ticking over. Ten different scorers registered for the Rebels in the encounter.

Both sides kicked ten points each in the second half, crucially it was Cork that led by a single score at the interval and this remained the gap at the sounding of the final whistle.

Soft-tissue injuries caused headaches for both managers with Cork losing the trio of Ciaran Sheehan, Daniel O’Mahony and Sean Powter to injury while Kevin Harnett also had his involvement ended by what appeared to be a hamstring strain.

Scorers Cork: Cathail O’Mahony 0-5 (0-1f), Luke Connolly 0-4 (0-3f), John O’Rourke 0-4, Brian Hurley, Tadhg Corkery 0-2 each, Paul Walsh, Kevin O’Driscoll, Sean White, Ian Maguire, Mattie Taylor 0-1 each.

Scorers Clare: David Tubridy 1-8 (0-6f), Eoin Cleary 0-4 (0-3f), Gavin Cooney (0-01), C O’Connor (0-01), D O’Neill (0-01), P Lillis (0-01), D Bohannon (0-01), A Griffin 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Mícheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

2. Sean Powter (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), 6. Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), 7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow).

8. Ian Maguire (St. Finbarrs), 9, Paul Walsh (Kanturk).

10. Sean White (Clonakilty), 11: Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues), 12. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. John O’ Rourke (Carbery Rangers), 14. Cíaran Sheehan (Éire Óg), 15: Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs

20: Cian Kiely (Ballincollig) for O’Mahony (11) (Inj)

25: Cathail O’ Mahony (Mitchelstown) for Sheehan (21) (iNJ)

26: Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) for White (42)

23: Mark Collins (Castlehaven) for Walsh (42)

17: Paul Ring (Aghabullogue) for Powter (50) (Inj)

18: Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Corkery (50)

24: Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) for Connolly (64)

Clare

1: Stephen Ryan (Kilrush Shamrocks)

2: Ciarán Russell (Éire Óg)

3: Cillian Brennan (Clondegad)

19: Kevin Harnett (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

5: Cian O’Dea (Kilfenora)

6: Sean Collins (Cratloe)

7: Daniel Walsh (Kilmurry Ibrickane)

8: Darren O’Neill (Éire Óg)

9: Cathal O’Connor (Coolmeen)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

10: Pearse Lillis (Cooraclare)

11: Eoin Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)

12: Darragh Bohannon (Shannon Gaels)

13: Gavin Cooney (Éire Óg)

14: David Tubridy (Sixmilebridge)

21: Joe McGann (St Breckans)

Subs:

26: Dean Ryan (Na Fianna) for Harnett (21)

25: Conall Ó hÁiniféin (Éire Óg) for Ryan (HT)

22: Emmet McMahon (Kildysart) for Walsh (53)

15: Keelan Sexton (Kilmurry Ibrickane) for Cooney (60)

18: Aaron Griffin (Lissycasey) for McGann (60)

23: Cormac Murray (St Josephs Miltown) for O’Neill (65).

Referee: Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!