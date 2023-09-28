Clare duo and Cork defender in running for Young Hurler of the Year award

CLARE DUO MARK Rodgers and Adam Hogan, and Cork defender Ciarán Joyce are the players that make up the shortlist for the 2023 GAA Young Hurler of the Year award.

The trio are recognised for their performances this season, nominated for an award where the criteria is only U22 players can feature.

Advertisement

It is the second successive season that Joyce has been nominated for this award, the two-time All-Ireland U20 winner has emerged as a hugely influential defender for Pat Ryan’s Cork side.

Hogan enjoyed a brilliant debut senior campaign, the 2022 Dr Harty Cup winner with St Joseph’s Tulla nailing down a regular spot in the Clare rearguard.

Rodgers impressed in the Clare attack, scoring 4-27 in total and 4-13 of that tally from play. He raised a green flag in the Munster final against Limerick and took over free-taking duties in the All-Ireland series.

The nominees were decided by a panel of Gaelic Games media correspondents and the committee was chaired by GAA President Larry McCarthy. The award will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

2023 GAA-GPA PwC Young Hurler of the Year nominations

Mark Rodgers (Clare – Scariff)

Adam Hogan (Clare – Feakle)