Clare and Galway lead the way in 2023 minor hurling team of the year

CLARE AND GALWAY players lead the way in the 2023 GAA minor hurling team of the year, which was announced this afternoon.

The Banner, crowned champions this year under the guidance of manager Brian O’Connell, have six players on the side as part of the Electric Ireland-sponsored awards scheme.

Their All-Ireland winning captain Eoghan Gunning has won the Hurler of the Year award for his exploits in the minor grade.

Beaten finalists Galway have five players on the squad with two from semi-finalists Cork, while there is one player chosen from Kilkenny and one from Limerick.

The equivalent minor football team of the year and player of the year will be announced on Wednesday 16 August.

Here is the hurling team in full:

It’s the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year! 🏆 Follow the thread below to see who made the final 15, and who was crowned Player of the Year #ThisIsMajor 👇 pic.twitter.com/uH94KubmI3 — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) June 28, 2023

2023 Electric Ireland Hurling Minor Star Team of the Year

1. Shane Murray (Galway and Kilconieron)

2. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

3. Ronan Keane (Clare and Killanena)

4. Seán Murphy (Galway and Clarinbridge)

5. Matthew O’Halloran (Clare and Sixmilebridge)

6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. David O’Leary (Cork and Ballincollig)

8. Michael Burke (Galway and Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough)

9. Matthew Fitzgerald (Limerick and Monaleen)

10. Greg Kelly (Kilkenny and O’Loughlin Gaels)

11. Michael Collins (Clare and Clonlara)

12. Barry Walsh (Cork and Killeagh)