Two Clare hurlers ruled out following Wexford's positive Covid tests

TWO CLARE PLAYERS have been ruled out of this weekend’s National Hurling League action after they were listed as close contacts of Wexford’s Covid-19 cases.

Two Wexford players tested positive following last Sunday’s clash between the counties, and two members of the Clare squad were subsequently named as close contacts this week.

The players, who have not been identified by Clare, were both tested for Covid-19 on Thursday.

One player has received a negative result while the other is still awaiting his result at the time of writing.

“The two players have been stood down for this weekend as a precaution,” a Clare spokesman confirmed to The42 on Friday afternoon.

Clare take on Laois in Division 1B on Sunday afternoon in O’Moore Park, with both counties hoping to register their first win of the campaign after opening with back-to-back defeats.

