'It's special' - How Clare's rising star has kept golden hurling year going

IT BEGAN IN mid-February on a pitch in North Kerry, the first signal that 2024 would be defined by silverware.

Eight months on, Adam Hogan’s golden run of success shows no sign of slowing to a halt.

On Saturday afternoon in Ennis, he anchored the challenge of his Feakle team as they overcame Cratloe to end the club’s 36-year wait to advance the Clare senior hurling final.

That showpiece will take place in a fortnight, a return to the Cusack Park venue to face Sixmilebridge.

Victory would ensure the season is bookended by success, a club triumph the culmination after that college breakthrough in Mary Immaculate College colours in last spring’s Fitzgibbon Cup final in Abbeydorney.

And in the interim came the celebratory moments in Clare hurling colours, April’s league final success over Kilkenny the precursor to the biggest moment of Hogan’s hurling career to date, July’s All-Ireland victory over Cork. He had club-mate Eibhear Quilligan for company on those days, the Feakle netminder between the posts for the county side.

For a 21-year-old, it has been a remarkable season for Hogan.

Having first burst to wider prominence with his performances in the St Joseph’s Tulla school team that created history with their Dr Harty Cup final win in February 2022, Hogan stepped up the following year to the highest level of the game as he made his senior bow with Clare.

He has bedded down in the Clare defensive unit, solidifying his place in the full-back line. When Brian Lohan first contacted him to join the Clare senior panel, the then teenager thought he was being pranked by friends and had to check the message was legitimate.

Once he realised the call-up was genuine, he has not looked back and his defensive emergence was recognised in 2023 with nominations for an All-Star and the Young Hurler of the Year award.

Hogan has secured nominations for both of those honours again in 2024, his form this year makes for a more persuasive case in him being handed those accolades at the All-Star banquet on Friday 1 November.

Clare's Adam Hogan. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

He was already selected on The Sunday Game team equivalent for his performances for Clare, finishing the season particularly strongly with his tracking of Eoin Cody and Alan Connolly in the decisive All-Ireland contests, while earlier he was picked on the third-level rising stars selection due to his displays for Mary Immaculate College.

Now the club game is the next stage that Hogan aims to conquer. Feakle have to go back to 1988 for their last county senior final appearance, lifting the Canon Hamilton Cup with a victory over Ruan.

Hogan’s father Michael was part of that team, along with Clare icon Ger Loughnane.

“It’s special,” the defender told Clare GAA TV after Saturday’s win.

“At the start of the year we wanted to right the wrongs of last year. We knew we didn’t perform in the semi-final, we let ourselves down. Our main objective was don’t let ourselves down, get a performance and the result will come.

“It’s special for the parish. Most of our Dads were playing the last time we were in a county final. Can’t wait for two weeks time now.

“In Feakle, hurling is everything. It’s going to be a special buzz around for two weeks.”

The 1988 heroes delivered Feakle’s first senior title in 44 years. These opportunities are cherished locally. Last year they lost a semi-final by eight points to eventual champions Clonlara. Getting it right at the last four stage this time represented a major step forward.

16 different clubs have sampled senior hurling final day in Clare since Feakle last did. Their upcoming opponents Sixmilebridge have contested 14 deciders in that time frame, winning 11 of them.

Hogan has been part of an emerging group that have lifted their club. The O’Connor brothers, Ronan and Oisin, and Oisin Clune, all started as well in that 20220 Dr Harty Cup success.

Hogan has been the trailblazer from that team with a series of standout achievements.

One more win to swell that 2024 honours list further.